Small Cities Pan SANDAG Reform Bill, But Author Fights on

Small cities throughout the county are lining up to tell Sacramento they aren’t too keen on a plan to dramatically reform SANDAG.
National City, Coronado, Poway and Escondido have all passed resolutions opposing AB 805, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher’s move to increase oversight of the scandal-plagued agency and overhaul its decision-making structure.
La Mesa and Encinitas are set to consider resolutions too. And a committee for the Metropolitan Transit System opposed the measure Thursday.
You could say they don’t like it.
The bill would enact a series of oversight-related reforms to SANDAG, after Voice of San Diego revealed the agency knowingly relied on flawed revenue forecasts for an existing tax increase and a proposed tax measure, and failed to disclose for a full year an $8 billion cost increase in projects from the existing tax measure.
Gonzalez Fletcher’s bill would also make the votes on SANDAG’s board proportional to each city’s population, giving bigger cities more say on decisions. And it would make the two largest cities – right now, San Diego and Chula Vista – the chair and vice chair of the board.
Right now SANDAG is unfairly designed to favor small cities in the county. It's UNFAIR NOW. What Gonzalez wants to do is make the weight of SANDAG votes proportional to population. What is wrong with that? The city of San Diego is the largest city in the county and serves as the transportation hub for the region. It's stupid to think Vista or El Cajon or Santee would have a more weighted say on our infrastructure. Personally, I don't think those places should have ANY say about the transit in the CITY of San Diego. I hope his bill passes. Let the smaller cities whine all they want to, they've had more controll over our regions transit than they should for decades and look what it's given us: one of the most transit-inept poorly planned large cities in the world.