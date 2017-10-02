The Move Is on to Push the Homeless Out of East Village

The city hasn’t cleared the homeless out of East Village for years, because it didn’t have anywhere to send them.
Now, due to a deadly hepatitis A outbreak, the push is on. But the city still has no good place to put the thousands of people who had turned the streets of East Village into its own version of Skid Row.
For two years, tents, tarps and shopping carts covered sidewalks on both sides of a stretch of 17th Street. Police activity and human suffering ran rampant, and nearby resident and business owners complained constantly about drug use, violence and blocked sidewalks.
Now police have cleared East Village sidewalks, a move they say was spurred by the need to power-wash the area.
“We are trying to save lives,” Police Lt. Scott Wahl said. “We are trying to get on top of this hepatitis A outbreak.”
The city has for years resisted creating legal permanent camps where the homeless are allowed to set up tents without being cited by police. The hepatitis outbreak grew in part as a result of the illegal, makeshift camps that sprung up as a result.