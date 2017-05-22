This Mayor Boosts Housing, Highway and Transit Projects But Still Takes a Backseat at SANDAG

You might have seen Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas on TV before November’s election.
The county’s first Latina mayor appeared in a commercial urging voters to support Measure B, which would have approved the sprawling 1,700-home Lilac Hills Ranch development near Valley Center, in northeastern San Diego County.
The development would have been more than an hour away from Chula Vista. Yet there was the city’s mayor, leading the charge for it.
The measure lost resoundingly — roughly 63 percent of county voters rejected the project.
Salas also appeared on mailers sent to households across the county supporting the measure. Alongside her picture was a map of where the project would be located in the county –the project and Chula Vista are so physically far apart that they couldn’t both fit on the same map.
Back in November, Salas declined to talk about why she supported the measure.
