Trump’s Yet-to-Be-Unveiled Tax Plan Is Already Messing With Affordable Housing Projects

By Maya Srikrishnan |
It’s getting even harder to build affordable housing in housing-starved San Diego.
President Donald Trump hasn’t yet made good on his promise to slash corporate taxes – but his plan is already causing real problems for low-income housing projects across the state, including at least one in San Diego.
Virtually every affordable housing project in the state has been funded by the so-called low-income housing tax credit for the past few decades.
In San Diego County, the tax credits have helped build nearly 300 projects. In 2015, low-income projects in the county received more than $32 million through the program.