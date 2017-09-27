Two Months Mulling Posters: More Details on Bureaucratic Idling Amid the Growing Hep A Crisis

For nearly a month, San Diego officials have scrambled to stem a deadly hepatitis A outbreak that’s showing no signs of slowing.
They’re power-washing streets, organizing mass vaccination events and engaging in PR efforts to show San Diegans they’re doing all they can to combat the outbreak.
But for months, city and county officials defaulted to bureaucratic processes and often took weeks to move forward with seemingly simple tasks as the outbreak – and its death toll – exploded.
Emails released following public records requests, and even accounts from city and county officials, put city and county officials’ lack of urgency amid an outbreak that’s left 17 dead and sickened more than 460 people on stark display.
Here’s a breakdown of ideas and requests floated in response to the outbreak, and how long they were batted back and forth.
♦♦♦