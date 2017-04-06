Undocumented and Upper Class: A House in Bay Park, But No Hope of a Green Card

When Linda first saw Jose, he was hanging from the rafters of her house, working on the roof.
She’d hired the company that Jose worked for to complete renovations on her house. It was a 15-month project. Jose was there every day. The two started dating, and in 2003, Jose encouraged Linda to buy a duplex. Together, they fixed it up and turned a profit. A year later, they did it again.
Linda eventually quit her engineering job to work with Jose full time. Today, she handles the real estate side of the business. Jose handles the labor. There’s no project he can’t complete, nothing he can’t fix, Linda says of her husband.
“Don’t ask me: ‘can I do this or can I do that.’” Jose said. “Just tell me what you want done and it will be done, and it will be done right.”
Today, the couple owns 11 properties, including their home in Bay Park, valued at $800,000. Together, their net worth is $5 million. They have four step children, the youngest of whom goes to school in La Jolla, one of San Diego’s wealthiest enclaves.
In another era, Jose and Linda’s marriage might be the classic American story. The two met through happenstance, kindled a romantic relationship, and together built a life and home that overlooks Mission Bay.
Support Independent Journalism Today
The basic problem I have with stories like this is that the fail to note the economic consequences to American workers. This individual was working for a roofing contractor in the US, although he was a Mexican citizen who was in the U.S. illegally. The roofing contractor probably knew that. A recent study determined that 14% of construction workers in California are in the state illegally (and thus not legally permitted to work here). If the roofing contractor was unable to hire people like this, the contractor would be forced to hire American citizens, undoubtedly at a rate significantly above what the contractor pays illegal workers. It has been widely noted that California has a high poverty rate. One reason for that is that jobs that should be reserved for Americans are being taken by people from other countries without authorization to live and work here. Another is that the employment of illegal workers drives down wages because they are usually willing to work for less money. Yes, it is easy to empathize with this individual for a variety of reasons, but what of all the Americans workers displaced by this underground source of cheap labor?
So when you found your papers were "bunk papers" in 1998. You chose to simply come back illegally and did nothing to get it straightened out.
You came back illegally and have been here illegally since.
you created your own situation.
Solve it and get right with the law.
Get a Mexican abogado to go thru the application process for you in Mexico with the U.S. embassy and get a business visa.
You should of done this yesterday.
my roomate's step-aunt makes 67 per hour on the laptop. she's been out of a job for nine months and the previous month her check was 18760 working at home for five hours per day,
look at........>>>>jobline4.com|||||||