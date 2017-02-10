VOSD Podcast: SANDAG’s OMG Moment

The San Diego Association of Governments knowingly misled voters with its Measure A ballot proposal.
Earlier this week, Andrew Keatts uncovered revealing emails from SANDAG’s chief economist that showed the agency’s executives knew about a problem with their forecasting model almost a year before they put Measure A, a sales tax hike to fund transportation projects, on the November ballot. Rather than taking the problem to SANDAG’s board, the agency’s management kept using the $18 billion number they now admit was way off.
That $18 billion number is important, by the way, because SANDAG used it to come up with the long list of transportation and open space projects it dangled in front of voters in November.
Keatts gets super fired up in this week’s podcast as he and cohost Scott Lewis distill the big SANDAG news.