Water Authority Loses Long-Running Bid Against Arch-Rival to Lower Water Costs

The San Diego County Water Authority has lost a major legal battle to reduce the price of San Diego’s water.
For years, San Diego water officials argued the region’s major supplier of water, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, charges too much to deliver water to San Diego from the Colorado River.
In 2015, a judge agreed with San Diego.
But over the summer, the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with Metropolitan, saying it was, by and large, charging a fair price.
The Water Authority appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court. The high court on Wednesday declined to hear the appeal. That means the case is over.
The Water Authority picked up smaller savings, amounting to an estimated $1.1 billion in the next several decades. But that’s about $6 billion less than it had hoped.