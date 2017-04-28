Water Authority Rejects ‘Sexy’ Proposal to Test Schools’ Water for Lead

The San Diego County Water Authority isn’t opposed to testing water in schools for lead – it’s just opposed to paying for it.
The agency voted Thursday to oppose a bill written by L.A.-area Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio that would require water agencies to test schools each year to ensure they are lead-free.
Christy Guerin, chairwoman of the Water Authority’s legislation and public outreach committee, dismissed Rubio’s bill and others like it as unfunded mandates trying to capture the public spotlight.
“Without a better word, it’s ‘sexy legislation,’” Guerin, who represents the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, said during Thursday’s meeting. “I mean Flint was a big story. It was national, you know. Everybody got involved. And, so, with the State Water Board putting this on their radar, legislators have grabbed it and they are running with it – some understand it better than others.”
She was referring the public health crisis in Flint, Mich., that involved leaded water across the city. While such a widespread crisis is unlikely to repeat itself here, it did raise national awareness about leaded water, which can damage children’s brains.
To avoid anything resembling Flint, California’s Water Resources Control Board recently told water agencies that they need to pay to test public schools for leaded water, if schools ask to be tested. But that program is only temporary. Some California lawmakers want to make school lead tests an annual thing, and they want water agencies to pay for the tests.