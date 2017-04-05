What Haunts the Election that Could Shape Faulconer’s Legacy

Every year, San Diego’s mayor has spoken at the Downtown Partnership’s annual leadership installation dinner. Whoever is the city’s leader stands up and gives a tongue-in-cheek speech filled with jokes about local politics (we’ve been on the butt-end of many of them).
This year, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer delivered what, by all accounts, was his best. I couldn’t get a recording unfortunately.
I did hear about one of his jabs at some other government officials. He invoked President Trump’s allegations about fake news and Trump’s reliance on “alternative facts” and said that we don’t have that problem in San Diego.
Except with SANDAG.
It was a solid punch to the gut of the regional transportation agency’s beleaguered leadership. But it also took some chutzpah. We’re now in an intense debate about new legislation to overhaul SANDAG governance and oversight. All spurred, of course, by a historic failure of oversight.
Faulconer sits on the board of SANDAG. He’s one of many elected officials on the board but unlike almost all his colleagues, he has a large staff capable of assisting him in overseeing the agency’s direction. Faulconer manages the vast majority of the employees of the city of San Diego, a few of whom might have been able to help him provide oversight of SANDAG, as is his role.