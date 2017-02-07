Why Some Homeless Advocates Oppose the Mayor’s Shelter Plans

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plans to address San Diego’s growing homeless problem are drawing jeers from some of the city’s most outspoken homeless advocates.
Faulconer pledged to add hundreds of shelter beds, build at least one central intake center for San Diego’s homeless, beef up a program to reunify homeless folks with their families and pitch a hotel-tax hike to throw more money at the cause during his State of the City address last month.
In the weeks since, some homeless advocates have publicly and privately worried about whether the mayor’s proposals could actually complicate local efforts to reduce homelessness.
It’s the latest conflict amid a difficult shift San Diego’s making toward a model that aims to address homelessness by quickly moving homeless folks into permanent, stable homes instead of shelters or short-term housing first.