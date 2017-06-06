Bombshell Appraisal Puts Qualcomm Stadium Land at $110 Million as Is

Mayor Kevin Faulconer may have just gotten the boost he needed to keep alive his push for a special election that could define his legacy.
The city’s real estate department sent city leaders on Tuesday the appraisal it commissioned of the city-owned land that a development group would need to acquire to build SoccerCity, a mixed-use project that includes a new MLS soccer stadium.
The land is worth $110 million, according to the appraisal, which was completed by a third party hired by the city. It includes not only the area under and around Qualcomm Stadium, but the property and office space in Murphy Canyon — the former Chargers headquarters.
The SoccerCity initiative, if successful, would require investors in the project pay a “fair market value” for the land. The initiative says the mayor would determine the fair market value based on an independent appraisal.
That valuation is supposed to consider the challenges of redeveloping the land, which houses an old stadium. The land is uneven and subject to flooding.
This is that independent appraisal. It considers things like the cost of demolishing Qualcomm Stadium ($11.5 million) and what a normal developer would likely have to pay to get it permitted ($8 million).
Wait a minute is this appraisal Gross or Net after paying off the current stadium bond financing company? I thought the city already owes more than $100 million in to pay off the current debt?
There ain't no such thing as a Free Lunch !