Buses Could Make or Break the Mid-Coast Trolley Project

Nothing will change San Diego’s transit system in the foreseeable future so much as the Mid-Coast Trolley line, the $2.1 billion project that will extend the light rail system from Old Town to University Town Center.
Once it’s done, regional planners at the San Diego Association of Governments and Metropolitan Transit System will have more work to do to get everything they can out of the massive investment.
The project, first approved by voters in 1988, has been a long time coming. SANDAG is now short on funds, so it will be the region’s last light-rail extension for years, unless leaders figure out how to raise more revenue for major projects.
There is, however, at least one low-cost way to make the project even more valuable to commuters – and that’s improving all the buses that feed into the new Mid-Coast line.
SANDAG and MTS can improve the timing and frequency of the east-west bus lines from the beaches and the inland areas around Clairemont that will bring riders to the new trolley line. The rail service, in turn, can bring them to jobs centers in UTC and downtown. Done right, it can improve the transit service for the entire swath of the city north of I-8 and south of La Jolla, rather than just the area along the new rail corridor.
Doing so is especially important because the Mid-Coast Corridor doesn’t fit the mold of an ideal rail corridor, despite the many jobs and amenities it’ll connect commuters to in UTC.
I am a candidate for SD CC D2. I have lived in Clairemont for over 50 years. I do not own a car preferring to take local buses like the number 5 and 27. As a member of the Clairemont Planning Group I often lament on the hypocrisy of public transportation in this largely provincial community built on the backs of the old Plant 19 Greatest Generation. These connector bus routes ain't going to work folks. Residents in Clairemont are a unique blend of old folks, lazy folks, privileged folks and folks that would rather be seen at a Strip Club than bus stop so stop pretending. The number 5 and 27 bus routes go largely unused during a typical workday. Honestly, I seem to be the only dummy standing in the rain waiting for a bus in my neighborhood so why do you folks continue to pretend!! STOP PRETENDING!! In 50 years I have yet to see my neighbors on a City Bus!! Elect Danny D2 SD CC Danny