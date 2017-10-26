City Attorney: I Wasn’t Trying to Stall Vacation Rental Action

City Attorney Mara Elliott says a memo that led city officials to cancel a long-awaited vote on vacation rental regulations was meant to aid rather than halt City Council action.
The legal opinion issued last Wednesday surprised City Council members and seemed to imperil a City Council-initiated regulatory proposal some had hoped would end more than two years of policy paralysis.
The memo, written by Deputy City Attorney Shannon Thomas, suggested two recommendations separately floated by City Councilmen Chris Ward, Mark Kersey, Scott Sherman and David Alvarez and Councilwoman Barbara Bry ran afoul of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, among other concerns. Panic set in, spurring Sherman to request that the vote be canceled.
That wasn’t the outcome Elliott expected.
“I was extremely disappointed because we worked very hard to position it so that something could happen that day,” Elliott said.
The goal, Elliott said, was to give City Council members legal advice on an array of policy suggestions so they’d understand all their options and the legal concerns tied to them when it came time to vote.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
Ms Elliott ran on this issue. She understands it very well. She had months to prepare council about her concerns. It is incredibly disappointing that she could pull a stunt like this two days before a final hearing -- one that has been years in the making, with public comment from thousands of stakeholders.
Belinda Smith
STRASD