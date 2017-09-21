City Planners Seek Easy Fix to Old Barrio Logan Stalemate, But the Neighborhood Has Changed

City planners visited the Barrio Logan community planning group Wednesday as part of the latest attempt to separate homes from industrial businesses there.
It didn’t go well. Community members said they were confused by the process, and multiple planning group members objected to the city’s approach and said it felt like they were being forced to go along with it.
The meeting fell apart after the city proposed a new shortcut approach to the neighborhood’s old problem. Staffers wanted to discuss only the most contested portion of the community, leaving the rest to a solution that was broadly agreed upon back in 2013.
That’s an unwelcome tactic to community members who say Barrio Logan has changed too much since then, after a sudden surge of recent redevelopment kicked up dormant gentrification fears. They want to start from scratch with a new plan.
Four years ago, the City Council passed a new community plan for the area, which suffers from some of the most polluted air in the state. The new plan scrapped zoning that currently allows industrial businesses to open next door to schools and single-family homes, replacing it with an orderly separation like most neighborhoods enjoy.
Existing businesses could have stayed where they are but over time, if they went dormant, the zoning for their properties would change.