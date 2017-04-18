Developers of Massive Tijuana Property Envision a Live-Work Hub for Residents on Both Sides of the Border

In many ways, Rancho Ontiveros embodies the history and the future of the Cali-Baja megaregion.
The vast property, just under twice the size of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, sits right on the border of Tijuana and San Diego County – the edge touched by the border fence and just a few minutes’ drive from where a new border crossing will be built in the next several years.
Nearly everything on and relating to the property has a cross-border connection.
The Tecate River, part of the Tijuana River watershed, flows through the property from north of the border in Otay, before going west and eventually ending up in Imperial Beach.
Undocumented migrants headed to the U.S. frequently cross through the property.
The property owners’ offices are in Otay Mesa, just 10 minutes away. Underneath their office, networks of drug tunnels have been found over the past decade.