Developers See a Market for Senior Care Across the Border

Serena Senior Care started out as a domestic service in 2007 – it would send nurses and other assistance to the homes of the elderly in Baja California.
Many of its clients were Americans who had decided to retire in Mexico, where they could afford a beach-front home. Various estimates and surveys over the past several years put the number of American retirees in Mexico anywhere between 300,000 and 1 million.
Soon, said Serena’s Chairman Flavio Olivieri, Serena’s clients and their families started asking for something more – a facility where they could stay and receive the care they needed once they weren’t fit enough to stay in their own homes.
“They began to ask us for a permanent place,” Olivieri said in Spanish.