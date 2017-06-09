Environmentalists Say Conservation Plan Is Being Used to Give One Development a Leg Up

For several decades, county officials, developers and environmentalists have been working on a plan to preserve habit across 290,000 acres of mostly rural North County while still allowing construction of new homes and businesses.
But as the long-delayed plan nears the finish line, environmentalists worry it’s being used to give a leg up to an unapproved and controversial housing development.
The developer Newland Communities wants to build a 2,100-unit housing development, called Newland Sierra, along Interstate 15 near San Marcos. Before it’s built, Newland’s project must be approved by either the County Board of Supervisors or voters.
It does not yet have such approval. That’s why environmentalists are wondering why the project appears along with a half dozen already approved projects in a March draft of the county’s Multi-Species Conservation Plan for the North County. The plan is supposed to save wildlife and habitat while also allowing for development.
In late April, a group of 16 San Diego environmental groups wrote a letter to Supervisor Dianne Jacob arguing that county staff is trying to help Newland by lumping it in with approved projects.
The plan draws lines around where developers can and can’t build projects in North County to preserve certain areas for wildlife and habitat. It wouldn’t determine what can be built in specific areas, but it could determine areas where nothing can be built.
I think Newland should have done their research on the cheap land they bought on a whim....Merriam Mountain is not just any other mountain range. It is ONLY ONE OF TWO REMAINING LARGE BLOCKS OF NATURAL HABITAT LEFT West of I-15! Newlands proposed housing project will have SIGNIFICANT Impacts on Merriam Mountains water, wildlife, scenic views and ridgelines, not to mention traffic, air quality and way of life for the residents of Twin Oaks Valley and beyond. Today, it is hard to distinguish between who exactly the San Diego county Supervisors represent....The residents of San Diego seem to have taken a back seat to the real estate developers the county is undoubtedly enabling.