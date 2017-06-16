How San Diego’s Biggest Developers Swarmed Against SoccerCity

In an email exchange last month, an elite group of San Diego’s most prominent developers traded talking points on how to kill SoccerCity, the private plan to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley into a dense urban district built around an expansion Major League Soccer team.
The project, proposed by La Jolla-based private FS Investors, finds itself on the wrong end of virtually every entrenched interest in San Diego politics. Organized labor, San Diego State University, anti-development community groups and rival developers have all lined up against it.
The City Council could end the project’s fledgling hopes on Monday. The Council already opted against scheduling a November special election and is now expected to put SoccerCity to voters in 2018. FS Investors says that’s too late for the MLS’s expansion decision.
If SoccerCity goes down, many will claim the kill shot. But it was the biggest developers in town who actually put hundreds of thousands of dollars into a professional campaign to stop it and they worked together to find the best arguments.
In late May, it was not clear that the City Council would reject the special election FS Investors say they need to make soccer happen. The cadre of developers opposed were still aligning their closing arguments.
The May 30 email exchange began when Fred Pierce, former head of redevelopment for the San Diego State University Foundation and current developer of student housing and university-reated projects, forwarded a TV appearance he made to Perry Dealy, whose company Dealy Development who often works with Doug Manchester.
One move this story reveals is that while the messages we see in advertising are always audience friendly, at least for some audience, the reason for the advertising itself is often born out of the malevolent motives of advertisers that would never make it onto the screen.
In this case, we see TV advertising presenting Soccer City as a plan for suckers that will siphon tax dollars and screw San Diegans.Yet ironically, every one of the antagonist developers you include in this story routinely survives, heck prospers, by siphoning tax dollars and screwing San Diegans.
There’s a painfully obvious warning here about the sincerity or authenticity of what we see in advertising.
Or as we’ve also seen this past week, just as Sudberry and Manchester want to crush their young competitors so they can grab the spoils, our hotel industry doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the homeless or our pot holes. Both messages are just a convenient way to cover up their real motive.
Citizens Initiatives are odd ducks. Wealthy, well meaning (giving the benefit of the doubt) individuals can pay for signatures and bypass municipal bureaucracdoes to build something they think serves the public good and make some money while they are at it. I'm not sure if the public interest is served but as we have seen not only with Soccer City but with potential developments in Del Mar and Carlsbad as well, competitors jump in and challenge the plan. Seems terribly inefficient but that is where we ate now. While not a fan of Doug Manchester, maybe he's doing SD a favor by taking an active interest in slowing down a runaway train that is Soccer City.