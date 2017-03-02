How SoccerCity Dies

On March 15, the traveling band of professional signature-gatherers will once again land in San Diego. Victory Consultants, a local coordinator of such hired help, had a warning for people coming to town.
“I can tell you this you need to start working and getting those arms in shape, folks, because this is going to be one of those heavy, heavy petition booklets,” said the voice on Victory Consultants’ hotline that signature-gatherers from across the country can check.
Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on what they’re going to pay per signature to make all that exercise worth it.
The petition will be the one finally made official last week by FS Investors, the group that wants to lease some of the land, and buy the rest, that currently holds up Qualcomm Stadium. They want to build housing, a riverfront park, an entertainment district and, of course, a new soccer stadium that would double as a home for San Diego State University football.
