In San Diego, Anti-Growth Sentiment Comes From the Right

A volunteer with the group Citizens Opposed to Lilac Hills Ranch Measure B campaigns against the measure at Politifest.

Republicans have spent decades branding themselves as the party of free markets – and especially as the pro-growth alternative to liberals who oppose new development.

In coastal California, however, traditional thought lines between development, Republicans and Democrats aren’t so clear.

Republican political consultant Jason Roe, during a VOSD podcast after November’s election, said Measure B – the countywide initiative to approve the sprawling 1,700-home Lilac Hills Ranch – failed because of increasing opposition to new development.

But that sentiment wasn’t limited to that Lilac Hills, which had a litany of its own problems that were cause for real concern. Voters opposed residential development in general – especially Republican voters.

“One of the things that I found shocking in our polling in this election cycle in San Diego is that the NIMBYs are now Republicans,” Roe said.

Roe’s conclusion came from polling conducted by Competitive Edge Research for the county supervisor race in District 3, which spans from Encinitas to Torrey Pines along the coast and inland to Mira Mesa and Escondido.