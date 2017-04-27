Lilac Hills Ranch Is Still Alive

The developers behind Lilac Hills Ranch still aren’t ready to take “no” for an answer.
Accretive Investments, developers of the suburban sprawl project of 1,700 homes and retail shops in the hills of Valley Center, submitted paperwork last week to San Diego County’s planning department that could keep the project alive.
Voters trounced Lilac Hills in November. Roughly 63 percent of the county rejected the ballot measure that would have greenlit the project.
That came after the developers for years ducked and dived around a series of obstacles. The last of those was a state watchdog forcing Supervisor Bill Horn to recuse himself from voting on the project, because building it would increase the value of land he owns nearby.
But even when it sent the project to voters, Accretive never withdrew Lilac Hills from consideration by the county.
Now, they’ve taken a step to ensure the project remains active, should they decide to make another push for the County Board of Supervisors to approve it.