Little Italy Architects Will Work for Buildings

The dozen architects and designers who work at the RED Office in Little Italy don’t get paid a dime.
Instead, the firm relies on what’s called sweat equity – employees are promised an ownership share of the company’s for-rent housing projects instead. Once tenants move into the finished buildings and start paying rent, the payout to each employee won’t be huge, but it will be steady and long-lasting.
Within the next year, the RED Office will break ground on a nine-unit apartment complex tucked behind a single-family house in North Park. It’ll also begin construction on a building in Hillcrest that includes seven apartments. And if the California Coastal Commission approves its permits, the office will soon get to work on a mixed-use project in Barrio Logan.
The three projects could not happen sooner for the folks at the firm. As it turns out, working for free comes with some hefty risks and challenges. Employees at the firm have spent the last five years working without pay on time-consuming projects that ultimately fell through. The company’s most recent endeavor was a big project in Encanto that Civic San Diego, the city’s nonprofit that oversees development in downtown and parts of southeastern San Diego, ended up awarding to a more traditional development firm.
Ted Smith, one of the architects and developers behind the RED Office, said the firm has been learning a lot in the process, but that it’s time for the fruits of its free labor to finally pay off.
“We’re having a good time, but we’re at the point now where we are going to have to see some money come out of this,” Smith said. “We need to get these deals done.”