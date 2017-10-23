MTS’s Effort to Tame the Chaos at the Border Has Become a Mess of Its Own

Every year nearly half a million people at the San Ysidro border crossing find their way on to and off of buses and vans headed for or coming from Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Bakersfield and other cities to the north and east.
The intercity bus market is one element of a hectic scene at the busiest border crossing in the western hemisphere. The area is also home to the region’s busiest transit stop, and the terminus of a superhighway that runs the length of the West Coast.
A long-held vision to transform it all into a modern intermodal connection is not going well. The Metropolitan Transit System seized land to make it happen. But five years later, the deal hasn’t generated the money the agency forecasted. What arose is a disjointed solution that disappointed some San Ysidro residents and has now developed into a legal fight with the property owner of an adjacent McDonald’s.
That fight has grown deeply antagonistic, personal and expensive and has left the area only slightly improved but far from the harmonious plan that those invested in the area have spent decades imagining.
Back in 2003, and then again in 2012, MTS tried to make it easier, cheaper and safer for people to get where they’re going.
First, it spent $1.3 million to seize private property through eminent domain. The land is just north of the main pedestrian border crossing, and east of the trolley station.