Residents Get Ready to Rip Another New Trolley Stop Density Plan

In front of 130 riled Bay Park and Linda Vista residents last week, James LaMattery issued a warning.
As the city prepares to allow more new homes to be built near a new trolley stop at Tecolote Drive – part of a $2 billion extension of the trolley from Old Town to UTC – it’s returning to a fight it lost nearly three years ago.
City planners then tried to allow more density and raise the 30-foot building height limit in Bay Park, at a planned trolley stop on Clairemont Drive. Residents flipped, politicians scrambled to appease them and the city conceded.
Now, the city has turned its attention one stop south, and LaMattery and area residents say they’re ready to renew the fight.
“They thought we’d be so busy in Bay Park, we wouldn’t have the back of Linda Vista,” LaMattery said last week, at a meeting organizing their plans of opposition. “They were wrong. They were wrong.”
This time around, the city isn’t alone.
Support Independent Journalism Today
These NIMBYs are so incredibly selfish. They got their housing, and they show no regard for anyone else. They want to deprive us of the chance to build housing that is dense and close to jobs, and they also encourage people to drive further, which clogs roads, pollutes the air, and hurts people's quality of life. Also, a tight housing market drives prices higher, which inflates their net worth and makes for larger commissions for real estate agents like James LaMattery. Advocates of affordable housing and density need to organize to challenge these people and their greedy position.