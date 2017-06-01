San Diego Explained: The High Cost of Housing — and Possible Solutions

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan describe some of the solutions politicians are proposing to ease the housing crisis.

Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
The Paradise Creek housing complex in National City.
San Diego is facing a housing shortage, and it’s causing rent and home prices to soar.

For decades, our region hasn’t been building enough homes to meet demand. 

Many building advocates say it’s challenging to build here because of environmental reviews, parking requirements and neighborhood opposition. 

Funding cuts for affordable housing production and preservation haven’t helped either. Another problem: Incomes haven’t kept pace with housing costs, particularly for the working class.

The housing crisis isn’t just hitting San Diego. California as a whole is in the midst of a housing shortage, which has led to more than 130 bills in the state Legislature aimed at solving the state’s housing issues

Locally, members of San Diego’s City Council have put forth proposals to try and combat the city’s high housing costs, too.

