San Diego Lags Behind Its Peers on Housing Production

You might have noticed: San Diego is expensive.
Rents in most urban neighborhoods are affordable only to the upper middle class and rich, with prices now at a post-bubble high. The working class is increasingly being displaced to exurbs, not just within the county but also in Riverside County. A full 57 percent of the region’s renters are rent-burdend, meaning they spend at least 30 percent of their income on rent. That’s the 10th highest figure of the 100 largest metro areas in the United States. Famously expensive New York and San Francisco are at only 54 percent and 48 percent, respectively.
San Diego’s expensive housing is a direct consequence of its housing supply shortage. This pattern repeats itself across expensive cities, with development restrictions making it difficult to build more housing, and people who wish to move into an area bidding up rents and housing prices as a result.
Publications for real estate investors, such as Metrostudy, even look for this pattern when forecasting markets: During construction booms they forecast flat or falling prices, and when housing construction lags population growth they forecast price increases.
It’s this trend that’s given birth to an incipient movement calling for laxer zoning and more housing construction, dubbed YIMBY, for Yes in My Backyard. The biggest and most notorious YIMBY movements are in the richest and most expensive cities: In San Francisco, Sonja Trauss runs the Bay Area Renters’ Federation, and in New York there’s an online magazine called New York YIMBY. San Diego’s YIMBY group – a mix of developers, urbanists, bike advocates and environmentalists, even got a write-up in the New York Times.
San Diego is not like New York or San Francisco in its history or development pattern, but like those two cities, it is expensive. And while it is not as wealthy as San Francisco, it is still richer than the country as a whole.
The supposedly good intentions of CA state and local policies deserve the blame for the effects of poverty and homelessness across the state. Making it easier to build housing doesn't seem to be an option, politicians in office today continue to propose imposing more restrictions and fees on housing developers to lower the cost of housing, even though the CA legislative office in 2015 blames blames CA's housing shortage on:
Community resistance
CEQA
Government foot dragging
Geography
An excellent summary of the causes and consequences of the housing crisis is available here: http://www.lao.ca.gov/reports/2015/finance/housing-costs/housing-costs.aspx
Expect environmental groups to continue to exploit the climate change law to veto projects when they are unable to extort expensive concessions from developers;all construction and housing results in an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
There's a lot of useful housing that could be added by well-designed infill projects, but those are opposed by local planning boards such as the Uptown Planners that stifle useful housing production at every opportunity and by grifting politicians that want the campaign cash from developers of big projects. We need a lot more of the smaller projects and an end to the big projects.
And not to be overlooked is the impact of the obstruction of NIMBYs. More of them need to die off and/or have their privileged tax status removed by repealing Prop 13.