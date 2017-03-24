SDSU Reveals it Doesn’t Need Qualcomm Stadium Land … Yet

We finally got the clearest view yet of what San Diego State University leaders really want out of the Qualcomm Stadium site.

They don’t need the land for academics any time soon.

But university leaders want to buy a big part of it for use in 30 to 50 years.

That was the biggest revelation from Bob Schulz, SDSU’s lead architect and associate vice president of real estate, planning and development. He spoke on a panel I moderated for Citizens Coordinate for Century 3 on Thursday.

Schulz said to the crowd of land-use experts that the university is ready to build a $150 million stadium. And, ideally, the university would get 35 acres of the city’s Mission Valley land now, but not for educational uses.

“Initially, we would develop that with a joint venture partner. It would probably be office-type space that would go on the tax rolls and support revenue for the city of San Diego, and we would actually grow into it over the next 30 to 50 years after it’s been capitalized,” Schulz said.