The Best Way to Crack Down on Illegal Dispensaries: Accommodate Legal Ones

When Lydia Romero first started as city manager of Lemon Grove in 2016, she remembers standing in front of the City Council and being asked to prioritize shutting down illegal marijuana dispensaries. That day, Jan. 19, 2016, the city banned all medical marijuana-related businesses.
A year later, thanks to a voter initiative allowing medical marijuana dispensaries, Lemon Grove must figure out how to legally fit the very businesses it’s been fighting into the fabric of the community.
As cities like Lemon Grove grapple with marijuana policies, they’re finding something strange: The most effective way to crack down on illegal dispensaries might be to help legal marijuana businesses thrive.
Starting in 2015, illegal marijuana businesses started popping up in unprecedented numbers in Lemon Grove.
So Romero and her sole code enforcement employee started the game of whack-a-mole, trying to shut down the illegal businesses.
It was frustrating, she said. Most of the operators and property owners where the dispensaries were located don’t live or have offices in Lemon Grove.