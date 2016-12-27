The Lesson of 2016: No One Wants New Housing – Anywhere
The rejection of Measure T in Encinitas and Measure B countywide sent a message that many county residents simply aren’t open to new development – whether it happens in established metro areas, or in rural spaces.
Photo by Vito Di Stefano
A volunteer with the group Citizens Opposed to Lilac Hills Ranch Measure B campaigns against the measure at Politifest.
The failure of two measures in November tells us a lot about why the county isn’t making headway in dealing with the region’s housing crisis.
“Developers always lose, and the reason they lose is because people don’t like change,” said Gary London, president of The London Group Realty Advisors. “It’s embedded in our DNA. What I find most troubling was the fact that our policymakers punt. That’s the ultimate indictment here. It’s the failure of elected officials, whether it’s the Encinitas City Council, whether it’s the Board of Supervisors. Whenever these kinds of issues end up on the ballot, they haven’t done their job.”
Measure T represented one way to deal with the state’s housing problems – build where there’s already development. The measure would have implemented a plan required by the state, called a housing element, allowing for more density in certain parts of the city. A housing element opens the door for more affordable housing to be built, since more affordable homes generally need to be built at higher densities to finance the lower costs of each unit.
