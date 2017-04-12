The ‘Live, Work, Play’ Vision for East Village Is Missing the ‘Work’

There’s a problem with East Village’s rapid transformation into the urban center imagined by developers and planners as a place where residents can live, work and play.
They forgot about the work.
An unprecedented building boom is under way, but of the approximately 25 projects in the pipeline in East Village, only four are office buildings. The rest will be mostly apartments and retail.
Sumeet Parekh, managing partner of HP Investors, a development firm behind several new and planned East Village developments, said the lack of office space is a problem.
“I don’t think that anybody really wants East Village to be another bedroom community in San Diego,” he said. “Everybody wants it to be a live, work and play development, and the work is what ties the system all together. You have to have people in and activating the streets at all times during the day, not just driving out in the morning and coming back in the evening.”
Plus, the dearth of office space in East Village could make it hard for retail businesses and restaurants to survive, Parekh said.