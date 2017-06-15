What It Would Take to Make San Diego’s Transit System Faster and More Reliable

The 215 Rapid bus averages only 12 mph. It’s not much faster than a cyclist. Offboard ticket purchasing and allowing all passengers to board at any door could speed up service. There are more radical — and controversial — solutions San Diego could try, too.

Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
The Mid-City Rapid bus
Partner Voices
By |

The buses in San Diego are not very good.

The busiest urban lines average about 10 mph. The 215 Rapid bus, which runs from SDSU to downtown mostly along El Cajon Boulevard and is intended to be faster and serve fewer stops than a regular bus, falls short of true bus rapid transit standards, and averages only 12 mph. It’s not much faster than a cyclist.

So how can San Diego improve its bus network, so people who rely on it get around faster?

Transportation consultant Jarrett Walker has recommended cities around the world lay out their bus network as a simple grid to maximize its usefulness. It allows passengers to get from anywhere, to anywhere, with just one transfer. If the buses are frequent enough, the extra time passengers spend waiting for the connecting bus is not onerous. West Coast cities with effective bus systems utilizing a grid include Los Angeles, Portland, Ore. and Vancouver, Canada.

San Diego does not really have a grid. Instead, it has multiple grids, interrupted by freeways, canyons, rivers and Balboa Park. Major thoroughfares in the urban core deal with constant interruptions. For instance, 6th Street is the last north-south arterial street – or high-volume urban road – out of downtown before Balboa Park interrupts the grid. The next north-south arterial to its east is 30th Street, more than a mile and a half away. But farther north, 30th Street does not extend past Interstate 8, where Mission Valley interrupts the traffic pattern. Texas Street connects the University Heights area with Mission Valley, but it too ends at Balboa Park.

In National City and Chula Vista, MTS’s bus system relies on a more continuous grid. There are freeways and the Sweetwater River, but the arterial streets cross all of them, unlike in San Diego’s urban core. The second busiest bus in the county, however, the 929, transitions from Third Avenue in Chula Vista to Fourth and Highland Avenue in National City, before swerving to serve downtown San Diego. That bus cannot continue north on the same street in San Diego, 43rd, because it is interrupted by Imperial Marketplace and Greenwood Cemetery.

We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?

Thanks to these physical and land-use related barriers, even the buses that do exist cannot perform very well. Cars can avoid grid interruptions by using freeways or turning to a different arterial street, but buses cannot do so as easily. Freeways have no room for local stations, so freeway buses and local buses serve separate travel markets. And turning to a better arterial, such as from 30th to Texas, is easier for a car than for a bus: Buses have to slow down when they turn, and can miss lights more easily if the stoplights are timed for cars.

Even a bus with a continuous arterial in a city is unlikely to be reliable if it faces regular interruptions.

Uninterrupted grids, Walker said, are especially valuable because they can distribute traffic across many parallel streets. In Vancouver, a potential peer city San Diego’s MTS could use as a benchmark, there are no freeways within city limits, and there are many grid arterials for drivers, which are continuous for many miles. Within three-quarters of a mile Vancouver has four east-west streets — 4th Avenue, Broadway, 12th and 16th. The limited-stop buses average 18 mph on 4th and 12th on Broadway, and generally arrive on schedule.

But given its current infrastructure, San Diego cannot hope to emulate Vancouver. Even when there are arterial streets at the right place, the road network dumps all through-traffic on them, rather than dispersing it along a series of parallel streets. Most local buses average around 10 mph, but the segment of the well-used 929 that runs continuously on Highland and 4th, crossing Sweetwater River, only averages 8 mph.

This congestion makes it impossible to run buses reliably.

San Diego isn’t alone. In San Jose, a bus network redesign by Walker’s consultancy is creating many routes that come scheduled to arrive every 15 minutes — but those routes cannot stick to their schedule, because of freeway grid interruptions. A BART extension into San Jose, due to open next year, is also scheduled to run trains every 15 minutes, but the bus-BART transfers will not be timed, because the buses are not reliable enough to make the connection.

Grid connectivity is even poorer in San Diego than in San Jose. That means San Diego needs to look to models outside the midwestern and western United States, where most cities have relentless grids. In the United States, the least gridded major city is Boston. In Boston, buses use arterial streets where they exist, but those are usually short. With slow traffic, the main form of public transit in Boston is the subway. Most buses are subway feeders; they don’t even enter downtown, due in part to its narrow streets. One possible lesson for San Diego, then, is to look to the trolley as its primary form of public transit, with most buses – with the exception of the University and El Cajon corridors –useful primarily as trolley feeders.

Bay Area public transportation activist Elizabeth Alexis, of Californians Advocating Responsible Rail Design, suggests the Zurich model as a way of improving public transit. In Zurich, the emphasis is on keeping to the timetable. When service is reliable, planners can schedule buses and trains with fast connections, so a trip involving multiple transfers may not be any slower than a one-seat ride. In San Diego, this would have implications for transit service in the suburbs around key Green and Orange Line trolley stations. (The Blue Line comes every seven to eight minutes, frequent enough that timed connections have little value, but the other two lines come every 15.)

Timed transfers, however, require more reliability than San Diego’s bus network has today. Achieving this reliability would require giving buses priority in traffic. That means dedicated lanes, especially on the most congested streets, and signal priority at intersections. Neither dedicated lanes nor signal priority is expensive, but both are politically contentious, since they involve taking space away from cars and giving it to buses.

As a solution, Alexis advocates for a way to bypass controversy: Install bus-only lanes on streets that are not yet congested, but that the planners believe will become congested in the future. This could be viable in growing suburbs served by the North County Transit District’s Coaster and Sprinter. A tough political fight is probably unavoidable in San Diego proper.

A less controversial way to both speed up buses and make them more reliable is off-board fare collection, the way ticketing works on the trolley. Though many American cities, such as New York, consider this a specific feature of bus rapid transit, San Francisco recently implemented it systemwide, allowing passengers to board the bus from any door. This has made boarding times both faster and more consistent. It could be an invaluable component of a bus plan for San Diego that emphasizes reliable service.

The street layout in San Diego is unusual in North America, with so many grid interruptions. This means that copy-and-pasted solutions from peer cities up the West Coast may not work as well as they did in their original setting. San Diego’s transit system probably needs to be rail-centric, with buses feeding rail from outlying areas. But the buses can’t just run in shared lanes on a grid, as is the case in many U.S. cities. They need priority on lanes and at intersections, and all-door boarding, to become as reliable as they need to be for a modern transit system.

Alon Levy is a Paris-based mathematician and public transportation policy writer.

    This article relates to: Land Use, MTS, Public Transportation, Transit

    Written by Alon Levy

    Partner Voices

    Related Articles

    Comments

    We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

    11 comments
      Livefyre
    Newest | Oldest
    Derek Hofmann
    Derek Hofmann subscribermember

    In places where bus-only lanes are not feasible, install "queue jumper" lanes at intersections, with traffic signal priority. These are short lanes that begin just before the intersection and end just after, so they take up very little land compared to a true bus-only lane. When traffic is backed up at the light, the bus will enter the queue jumper lane. Then the traffic light in the queue jumper lane turns green and the other lights in the same direction will stay red for a few seconds so the bus can get ahead of traffic.

    Another way to speed up buses is to not have stops every 1/4 mile. I would be willing to walk another 5 minutes if it saves 20 minutes on the bus!

    todd bradley
    todd bradley

    If SANDAG followed the public's requests for trolley service instead of the rapid bus, that wasn't needed (there already was a bus on the same route that goes just as fast as the rapid), maybe we wouldn't be in this mess. SANDAG bullied there way through public meetings, never addressing the issues or the fact this wasn't needed. When they came in and told us"we have a budget we have to spend, or funding will be cut next year." this whole project should have been scrapped. Not only has the bus service lagged, but traffic patterns are now completely disrupted, And the streets, that now handle the redirected traffic (Lincoln St.), can not handle the amount of increased traffic. Anyone who has waited in line on Lincoln and Washington know what I'm talking about. How about our city planners and SANDAG get off their asses and actually do something to make this city better and stop wasting funds and energy pasting these band-aids on the city. 

    Lucas Kurlan
    Lucas Kurlan

    Look at what was done in Curitiba, Brazil, the "Eco-City". Very narrow, long buses, dedicated streets & one-way arteries for cars, turning former "moving parking lots" into pedestrian areas...lots of great great ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRD3l3rlMpo 

    craig Nelson
    craig Nelson

    I would love to see a report on how full theses buses are. They always seem virtually empty to me, giving them a dedicated lane sounds like a poor idea. I like allowing entry from any door , but I wonder how much revenue is lost under this system in SF (probably none, they probably don't collect at either door and being a govmt agency probably don't track it either). 

    If MTS were run like a business they would be able to tell us what the cost per passenger ride was (fully loaded including the cost of vehicles, pensions etc.) ...I wonder how that would compare to everyone sharing an UBER...

    Greg Martin
    Greg Martin subscriber

    @craig Nelson https://www.citylab.com/transportation/2015/03/why-buses-should-let-you-board-through-any-door-in-2-charts/387739/

    "Muni added a rear-door smartcard reader and hired 13 new fare inspectors to spot-check rider proof-of-purchase. Pre-implementation studies had found fare evasion as high as 9.5 percent; after all-door boarding was implement, evasion was at 8 percent."

    https://www.sfmta.com/sites/default/files/agendaitems/2014/12-2-14 Item 14 All Door Boarding Report.pdf

    paul jamason
    paul jamason subscribermember

    @craig Nelson Giving rapid buses the dedicated lane they were supposed to receive on El Cajon Boulevard (http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/government/rapid-bus-isnt-as-rapid-as-everyone-hoped/) would greatly increase speed, reliability and ridership.  But you oppose a dedicated bus lane because of your anecdotal evidence of low ridership?  Seems like a circular argument.


    People are understandably afraid to ride bikes on San Diego roads designed for fast auto travel.  But I hear the same argument of low ridership used against safe bike lanes - when they are the very thing that would increase ridership. 

    Using your logic, we would never build a bridge across a river because no one swims across it.

    todd bradley
    todd bradley

    @paul jamason @craig Nelson there plan never included a dedicated bus lane on El Cajon. This was one of my major arguments during planning. This bus system was doomed from the get-go. SANDAG was never able justify the need for this. It was always about spending their budget, not about solving problems.

    Peter Peter
    Peter Peter

    Very few realistic solutions proposed in this article. Doesn't read as if the author has spent much time actually riding buses in San Diego. Lots of text talking about a grid system, which is not at all realistic in San Diego, because of geography (so why spend so much space talking about it?). Also, priority lanes are a no go, as 99% of road users are in private cars and this would waste an enormous amount of space.


    But the priority lights are intersections are a good idea: buses can be equipped with GPS, so lights trigger for them as they approach or relieve congestion of traffic in the path in front of them by on-demand prioritization of relieving blocking traffic in their path. The ability to flow through town without regard to traffic is what makes subways so attractive.


    The best solutions would involve more, but smaller buses that go to places people actually want to go to. They can do this by reduce costs by going all automated (MTS drivers are really expensive) and purchasing lighter more-efficient vehicles. Combine this with technology whereby people submit their routes ahead of time and let a pool of public vehicles create on-demand routes based on actual need that hour.


    In reality, though, the pressure for efficient bus transportation is not so great. San Diego is growing, but slowly. Future driving technologies, such as on-demand shared automated cars, are going to further reduce the need for public transportation here. 

    Greg Martin
    Greg Martin subscriber

    MTS is already working on a Transit Optimization Plan, which appears to be reasonably well thought out given local constraints:

    https://www.sdmts.com/inside-mts-current-projects/transit-optimization-plan

    Beyond that plan:
    - All-door boarding needs to happen yesterday.
    - Selective thinning of stops would be helpful in speeding up some of the local routes  (non-limited stop routes).
    - Signal priority, which is supposed to exist for the Rapid 215, needs to actually work and be expanded to other higher-frequency routes.

    - The Rapid 215 still needs dedicated lanes on El Cajon Boulevard.

    Trying to route every trip through trolley lines is a non-starter as it would result in longer trip times and a less useful network.  Given geographic constraints, MTS has a reasonably well distributed network with many connection locations (i.e., not a hub and spoke system).  Increasing frequencies and improving schedule reliability would make better use of that network.  