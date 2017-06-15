What It Would Take to Make San Diego’s Transit System Faster and More Reliable

The buses in San Diego are not very good.
The busiest urban lines average about 10 mph. The 215 Rapid bus, which runs from SDSU to downtown mostly along El Cajon Boulevard and is intended to be faster and serve fewer stops than a regular bus, falls short of true bus rapid transit standards, and averages only 12 mph. It’s not much faster than a cyclist.
So how can San Diego improve its bus network, so people who rely on it get around faster?
Transportation consultant Jarrett Walker has recommended cities around the world lay out their bus network as a simple grid to maximize its usefulness. It allows passengers to get from anywhere, to anywhere, with just one transfer. If the buses are frequent enough, the extra time passengers spend waiting for the connecting bus is not onerous. West Coast cities with effective bus systems utilizing a grid include Los Angeles, Portland, Ore. and Vancouver, Canada.
San Diego does not really have a grid. Instead, it has multiple grids, interrupted by freeways, canyons, rivers and Balboa Park. Major thoroughfares in the urban core deal with constant interruptions. For instance, 6th Street is the last north-south arterial street – or high-volume urban road – out of downtown before Balboa Park interrupts the grid. The next north-south arterial to its east is 30th Street, more than a mile and a half away. But farther north, 30th Street does not extend past Interstate 8, where Mission Valley interrupts the traffic pattern. Texas Street connects the University Heights area with Mission Valley, but it too ends at Balboa Park.
In National City and Chula Vista, MTS’s bus system relies on a more continuous grid. There are freeways and the Sweetwater River, but the arterial streets cross all of them, unlike in San Diego’s urban core. The second busiest bus in the county, however, the 929, transitions from Third Avenue in Chula Vista to Fourth and Highland Avenue in National City, before swerving to serve downtown San Diego. That bus cannot continue north on the same street in San Diego, 43rd, because it is interrupted by Imperial Marketplace and Greenwood Cemetery.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
In places where bus-only lanes are not feasible, install "queue jumper" lanes at intersections, with traffic signal priority. These are short lanes that begin just before the intersection and end just after, so they take up very little land compared to a true bus-only lane. When traffic is backed up at the light, the bus will enter the queue jumper lane. Then the traffic light in the queue jumper lane turns green and the other lights in the same direction will stay red for a few seconds so the bus can get ahead of traffic.
Another way to speed up buses is to not have stops every 1/4 mile. I would be willing to walk another 5 minutes if it saves 20 minutes on the bus!
If SANDAG followed the public's requests for trolley service instead of the rapid bus, that wasn't needed (there already was a bus on the same route that goes just as fast as the rapid), maybe we wouldn't be in this mess. SANDAG bullied there way through public meetings, never addressing the issues or the fact this wasn't needed. When they came in and told us"we have a budget we have to spend, or funding will be cut next year." this whole project should have been scrapped. Not only has the bus service lagged, but traffic patterns are now completely disrupted, And the streets, that now handle the redirected traffic (Lincoln St.), can not handle the amount of increased traffic. Anyone who has waited in line on Lincoln and Washington know what I'm talking about. How about our city planners and SANDAG get off their asses and actually do something to make this city better and stop wasting funds and energy pasting these band-aids on the city.
Look at what was done in Curitiba, Brazil, the "Eco-City". Very narrow, long buses, dedicated streets & one-way arteries for cars, turning former "moving parking lots" into pedestrian areas...lots of great great ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRD3l3rlMpo
I would love to see a report on how full theses buses are. They always seem virtually empty to me, giving them a dedicated lane sounds like a poor idea. I like allowing entry from any door , but I wonder how much revenue is lost under this system in SF (probably none, they probably don't collect at either door and being a govmt agency probably don't track it either).
If MTS were run like a business they would be able to tell us what the cost per passenger ride was (fully loaded including the cost of vehicles, pensions etc.) ...I wonder how that would compare to everyone sharing an UBER...
@craig Nelson Actually MTS does publicly report the information you're looking for. See the National Transit Database at https://www.transit.dot.gov/ntd/transit-profiles-summary-reports
The short answer is $2.74 per passenger trip for local buses. (However, since Uber charges primarily by distance, a better metric for comparison is probably cost per passenger mile: $0.74.)
@craig Nelson https://www.citylab.com/transportation/2015/03/why-buses-should-let-you-board-through-any-door-in-2-charts/387739/
"Muni added a rear-door smartcard reader and hired 13 new fare inspectors to spot-check rider proof-of-purchase. Pre-implementation studies had found fare evasion as high as 9.5 percent; after all-door boarding was implement, evasion was at 8 percent."
https://www.sfmta.com/sites/default/files/agendaitems/2014/12-2-14 Item 14 All Door Boarding Report.pdf
@craig Nelson While Uber/Lyft can be a useful complement to transit for times and locations where transit doesn't operate, it's a poor substitute for transit generally for reasons of cost and especially space. It's a space hog compared to even a "low-preforming" bus carrying 10 passengers per hour.
http://usa.streetsblog.org/2016/12/19/uber-cant-replace-transit-here-are-3-reasons-why/
@craig Nelson Giving rapid buses the dedicated lane they were supposed to receive on El Cajon Boulevard (http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/government/rapid-bus-isnt-as-rapid-as-everyone-hoped/) would greatly increase speed, reliability and ridership. But you oppose a dedicated bus lane because of your anecdotal evidence of low ridership? Seems like a circular argument.
People are understandably afraid to ride bikes on San Diego roads designed for fast auto travel. But I hear the same argument of low ridership used against safe bike lanes - when they are the very thing that would increase ridership.
Using your logic, we would never build a bridge across a river because no one swims across it.
@paul jamason @craig Nelson there plan never included a dedicated bus lane on El Cajon. This was one of my major arguments during planning. This bus system was doomed from the get-go. SANDAG was never able justify the need for this. It was always about spending their budget, not about solving problems.
Very few realistic solutions proposed in this article. Doesn't read as if the author has spent much time actually riding buses in San Diego. Lots of text talking about a grid system, which is not at all realistic in San Diego, because of geography (so why spend so much space talking about it?). Also, priority lanes are a no go, as 99% of road users are in private cars and this would waste an enormous amount of space.
But the priority lights are intersections are a good idea: buses can be equipped with GPS, so lights trigger for them as they approach or relieve congestion of traffic in the path in front of them by on-demand prioritization of relieving blocking traffic in their path. The ability to flow through town without regard to traffic is what makes subways so attractive.
The best solutions would involve more, but smaller buses that go to places people actually want to go to. They can do this by reduce costs by going all automated (MTS drivers are really expensive) and purchasing lighter more-efficient vehicles. Combine this with technology whereby people submit their routes ahead of time and let a pool of public vehicles create on-demand routes based on actual need that hour.
In reality, though, the pressure for efficient bus transportation is not so great. San Diego is growing, but slowly. Future driving technologies, such as on-demand shared automated cars, are going to further reduce the need for public transportation here.
MTS is already working on a Transit Optimization Plan, which appears to be reasonably well thought out given local constraints:
https://www.sdmts.com/inside-mts-current-projects/transit-optimization-plan
Beyond that plan:
- All-door boarding needs to happen yesterday.
- Selective thinning of stops would be helpful in speeding up some of the local routes (non-limited stop routes).
- Signal priority, which is supposed to exist for the Rapid 215, needs to actually work and be expanded to other higher-frequency routes.
- The Rapid 215 still needs dedicated lanes on El Cajon Boulevard.
Trying to route every trip through trolley lines is a non-starter as it would result in longer trip times and a less useful network. Given geographic constraints, MTS has a reasonably well distributed network with many connection locations (i.e., not a hub and spoke system). Increasing frequencies and improving schedule reliability would make better use of that network.