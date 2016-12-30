Yes, Veterans Would Most Likely Have Lived in Rejected Veterans Housing Project

Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus had a Twitter spat about why a Habitat for Humanity project for low-income veterans was really killed, after we published a story about how the fears of low-income housing drove the denial of the project.
“Poway rejection of vets housing not $ or traffic. Race & class. But am sure those who killed it wear flag lapel pins,” tweeted Fletched.
“If the project was guaranteed exclusive for vets you MIGHT have a point. It wasn’t. You don’t.” Vaus responded.
The veteran residency guarantee was one of a long list of issues that the mayor, the City Council members who opposed the project and residents said they weren’t in favor of.
