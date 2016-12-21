Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    The 2016 Voice of the Year Is …

    These are the people who drove the biggest conversations about San Diego and its future over the past year.

    Voice of San Diego set out to identify the people driving the biggest civic discussions in San Diego over the past year.

    Though many of the people who appear on this list do good work, inclusion is not an award or an honor. Rather, their appearance here is an acknowledgment of their role – for better or worse – in helping lead the most significant debates and discussions regarding San Diego and its future.

    These folks come from different communities and backgrounds and represent different political ideologies, but most share something in common: They saw change on the horizon for their neighborhood or the city as a whole, and they stepped up to voice what they thought it should look like.

    Voice of the Year: The Downtown Homeless

    Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
    Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
    Gary Menteer packs up his tent on 17th Avenue in downtown San Diego.

    This year, the shanty towns throughout downtown San Diego became impossible to ignore.

    More than 1,000 San Diegans live in tents on block after downtown block, cultivating settlements that are uncomfortably permanent and suggestive of the city’s abject failure to address a mushrooming tragedy.

    The bright-colored tents are ubiquitous, especially near the nonprofits that serve the homeless in East Village. They’re increasingly prevalent under overpasses, near highway on-ramps, in riverbeds and canyons and in non-downtown neighborhoods, too.

    There is but one bright spot in the crisis.

    The destitution is too obvious for city’s leaders to ignore any longer. The tents may not have been meant to start a conversation but they have.

    By one estimate, street homelessness downtown has spiked nearly 70 percent since the beginning of the year. Nearly 1,200 people now live on the streets downtown. In August it was nearly 1,400.

    Finally people with the political sway to force a real response may be paying attention. Downtown business and tourism groups told the mayor last month the issue is hurting the tourism and the convention industry.

    It’d be nice if compassion were enough, but at this point anything that causes leaders to look for money that would start getting people off the streets and into housing and treatment programs is welcome.

    City leaders also learned this year that if they want to merely push the homeless out of sight, it won’t be so easy. The city tried to usher away some homeless residents by installing jagged rocks on the sidewalks underneath an overpass near downtown. Officials initially said it was a response to concerned neighbors in Sherman Heights; emails later showed it was in fact at the behest of Major League Baseball and the Padres, in preparation for the All-Star Game at Petco Park.

    San Diego’s homeless aren’t driving this conversation merely by their presence. They’re raising their own voices, too, decrying the city’s encampment sweeps and increased enforcement that bars sidewalk tents.

    And they voiced their fear when a serial killer preyed on them this summer, until his capture.

    This was the year San Diego’s homeless forced the city to confront the nightmare they’ve learned to live with.

    Perhaps next year will be the one where leaders get serious about finding, and funding, a solution.

    ♦♦♦

    Below is the rest of our Voice of the Year list. Think someone should have made the cut? Email Engagement Editor Kinsee Morlan to make the case. We’ll round up the most compelling cases for a follow-up post.

    The Artists of Barrio Logan

    Artists in Barrio Logan are leading a conversation about how their neighborhood should grow.

    Cindy Barros

    Cindy Barros, president of Lincoln High’s newly founded parent teacher organization, has taken a leading role rallying parents and advocating for students.

    Beth Burns

    The former San Diego State coach reminded us that gender discrimination is alive and well — and that challenging it can pay off.

    Nicole Capretz

    San Diego passed a landmark Climate Action Plan in 2015; in 2016, Nicole Capretz told the city that’s just a first step.

    Chris Cate

    City Councilman Chris Cate was perhaps the only local politician willing to jump full force into several contentious issues.

    The El Cajon Protesters

    In response to the demonstrators protesting the death of Alfred Olango, law enforcement officials did something they rarely seem to do — they changed their minds. 

    Encinitas Residents Against Coastal Development

    Encinitas residents are forcing their city to defy state law rather than accommodate a growing population.

    Gary Gallegos and Ron Roberts

    In crafting and selling Measure A, Gary Gallegos and Ron Roberts created the framework for the region’s transportation discussion.

    Jacob McKean

    Craft beer in San Diego is growing up, and Modern Times CEO Jacob McKean has spoken up about what that means.

    Scott Peters

    Regardless of whether you agree with his position on the stadium, it’s hard not to be swayed by Rep. Scott Peters’ argument that San Diego should broaden the scope of its ambitions.

    Rob Quigley

    Instead of asking San Diego whether it wanted a new stadium, or where, architect Rob Quigley posed a new question: What type of downtown do you want for your city?

    Dean Spanos

    Over the past 13 years, the names in city leadership have changed. The constant is Dean Spanos, and his desire to get a new stadium on his terms.

      Bill Bradshaw
      Bill Bradshaw subscribermember

      If you are going to choose a group or institution, rather than an individual, I think the honors (or horrors) should have gone, not to the amorphous mass of homeless but to the San Diego School Board, which presided over  a series of fiascos culminating in yet another fiscal crisis involving a nice across-the- board increase for apparently all employees, followed by preparation for a another round of layoffs.  You can't make this stuff up!

      Don Wood
      Don Wood subscriber

      The work Nicole Capretz is doing is probably the most important for San Diego's future. But Dean Spanos got the most local media coverage.

      Bruce Higgins
      Bruce Higgins subscriber

      We know what works, several cities has demonstrated that over and over again.  Yes housing is expensive here, but we are not making full use of the resources we have.  THE biggest single factor in preventing the housing of our homeless in San Diego is in fighting between the non-profits, developers and government.  Each party is defending its slice of the pie at the expense of others.  Until we have a unified vision and action plan we will continue to hear lots of talk but see very little action.  This is the fault of the very people who are supposed to be helping.

      Jeremiah Shultz
      Jeremiah Shultz

      I wrote an article on LI (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/invisible-people-san-diego-county-jeremiah-shultz-c-p-m-cpim-cscp) just to make folks aware in my network, and so many were completely unaware the issue had gotten so big. I now have neighbors and friends donating coats and other clothing, personal items, food, etc. for us to hand out, and it has restored my hope that awareness and grassroots efforts are truly the answer to solving a crisis this large.


      God bless you VOSD for using your platform to tackle real issues affecting thousands of people in our communities.

      bgetzel
      bgetzel subscriber

      Homelessness iis a major issue that must be addressed, and certainly more emphatically than it has been. While I appreciate VOSD's intent of further casting a spotlight on this issue, "The Homeless" should not be the Voice of the Year. The Voice of the Year should be an individual that has, for better or worse, been the persistent initiater of local news. 

      Lori Saldana
      Lori Saldana subscribermember

      @bgetzel Agree- they could have done much better on this. 


      I nominate local musician and Choir Founder Steph Johnson as a powerful voice for the homeless men and women downtown. This year she has worked to give give them voices through their choir activities- despite citations and crack-down from law enforcement. 


      Thanks to her coaching, support and encouragement- and the space for practices provided by Living Waters Church on J Street- we are hearing voices of homeless people who are singing- voices that are otherwise routinely ignored by too many. 


      On second thought- VofSD needs to acknowledge the work of the entire Choir, and Living Water Church, as well as Ms. Johnson. They have worked as a team to overcome tremendous adversity to have their voices heard.


      Not identifying individuals and the church- and simply lumping them all together as "The Downtown Homeless"- keeps them anonymous and powerless.

      They have names, and stories- and voices- in their own rights.

      Pat Seaborg
      Pat Seaborg subscribermember

      Other cities have had great success in reducing homelessness. Political will (looking at you, KF) is what's missing here.

      Sara Libby
      Sara Libby administrator

      @craig Nelson Hi Craig -- We've written several stories highlighting things that are working or being tried in other cities that, for better or worse, aren't being tried in San Diego.

      http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/nonprofits/5-things-san-diego-could-try-to-help-the-homeless/


      http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/politics/why-homelessness-isnt-on-sds-november-ballot/

      http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/government/why-san-diego-hasnt-ended-veteran-homelessness-even-though-others-have/

      Lori Saldana
      Lori Saldana subscribermember

      @craig Nelson @Pat Seaborg 


      Here's a few recent updates: 


      New York: http://bronx.news12.com/news/nycha-program-finds-and-supports-housing-for-homeless-vets-1.12605759 


      Riverside County: http://myvalleynews.com/regional-news/riverside-county-reaches-milestone-housing-homeless-veterans/


      "Since VALOR’s inception, more than 1,100 homeless veterans have been placed into permanent housing, including 582 veterans housed since January 2015, when Riverside County launched the federal Zero 2016 initiative."


      Compare/contrast their success vs. SD Mayoral and County programs. http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/veterans-services/vash.html


      The County website makes this claim: "More than 525 homeless veterans have been housed in San Diego County  since the beginning of the program in 2009." 


      Basically: San Diego needs affordable housing in order for the VASH program to succeed, and we are going the wrong direction. The region is LOSING affordable housing faster than it is being replaced. 


      See: http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/opinion/housing-system-pushing-san-diegans-toward-homelessness/