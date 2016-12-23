Our 5 Best Podcast Episodes of 2016

I would like to donate $

Here, we’ve collected some of the most memorable individual episodes we produced in 2016. And if you’re in the market for some new shows to check out, Kinsee Morlan made a huge list of San Diego podcasts here.

The discussion about how to turn around a failing school has never been hotter. It’s at the center of San Diego Unified’s focus on putting a quality school in every neighborhood, and its efforts to rebuild and revamp individual schools, like Memorial Prep.

In this episode of our education podcast, Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn examine the challenge of school turnarounds through the lens of Lincoln High School. They spotlight some of Lincoln’s most pressing concerns, examine how charter schools factor into the equation and press an important qualifier: This isn’t about highlighting problems for highlighting problems’ sake – it’s about talking honestly about Lincoln’s challenges so that we can confront them once and for all.

Journalist Brandy Zadrozny joined this episode of the podcast to discuss her incredible Daily Beast story about a rape ring in the Gaslamp Quarter and the shady pickup-artist industry behind it all.

Zadrozny details some of the issues the story unearthed, including how some men have turned picking up women into a money-making pyramid scheme. She also explains the role of the so-called “manosphere,” a corner of the internet that touts the philosophies and strategies of pickup culture.

Look, I understand if – now that the election’s over – you have no desire to go back and revisit the astonishingly long list of California’s state ballot measures, a slate that included everything from pot to death to plastic bags. (Although many of these propositions are now state law, so knowing what they mean won’t hurt!) Still, I was proud to have produced, along with Ry Rivard, a comprehensive rundown that could help folks make sense of such convoluted issues.

Kinsee Morlan’s Culturecast is a departure for VOSD – instead of being centered on a live discussion, it’s a fully produced podcast that incorporates interviews, clips and voiceover. Season 1 explores the tensions between artists and residents in a gentrifying Barrio Logan.

As the first episode drives home, the line between who’s an insider and who’s an outsider isn’t always clear.

San Diego Unified leaders and Mayor Kevin Faulconer billed the district’s Pre-K for All program as a “game-changing education initiative.” As Scott Lewis and Andy Keatts describe on this podcast episode, a more appropriate title for the program would be You Can Pay Us for Preschool.

The regular Kept Faith hosts invited our Andrew Keatts and Mighty AM 1090’s Craig Elsten on to discus the new, mind numbingly boring Padres uniforms. They coped with the change the best way, by ridiculing the franchise’s decision until they cried.

