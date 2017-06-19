A Faded Crosswalk, a Teen’s Death and the Housing Crisis Behind it All

This is Part One in a series on the hidden homeless families of San Diego’s South Bay.
The evening of Jan. 29, 2014, 15-year-old Noemi Mendez and her older brother Elias stepped off the curb into a crosswalk as the walk signal flashed.
At the same corner, a semi-truck carrying produce from Mexico made a right turn as its light turned green. The driver didn’t see the teenagers. The front of the truck knocked Mendez to the ground. As her brother tried to help her flee the truck’s path, the side of the truck knocked Elias back and the rear wheels ran over Mendez, killing her.
The accident occurred in Otay Mesa, a heavily industrial section of San Diego that borders Mexico.
The story was big. But the traffic collision report from the police and media coverage focused on one specific aspect of the gruesome incident: that Mendez was on her phone while crossing the street.
Those reports missed a tragic part of the story – the reason two teenagers were walking in an industrial area where few pedestrians ever go.