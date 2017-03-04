Morning Report: A Real Guide to Fake News

By Lisa Halverstadt |
President Donald Trump is at war with fake news – and so are most journalists.
But many of those journalists seem to have a different definition of the term than the president.
So what’s fake news, anyway?
Our Scott Lewis put together a definitive guide to the various categories of fake news, from satire to gaslighting to regular ol’ real news that contains factual mistakes (that’s not fake news, by the way, but many people have started calling just about everything “fake news”).
The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations