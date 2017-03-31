Lawmaker Voted for State Law Meant to Thwart Local Law She Crafted

Assemblywoman Marie Waldron cast a strange vote last week.
Waldron, a Republican who represents inland North County and parts of Riverside County up to Temecula voted for AB299. The bill strengthens an existing law that prohibits cities and counties from forcing landlords to collect information on any tenant’s immigration status, or to discriminate in any way against a tenant based on their immigration status.
The new law extended that restriction beyond cities and counties to include any public entity – including school districts, water districts, public corporations.
It passed 71-1 on the Assembly floor. But Waldron’s vote for the bill was curious, because the original restriction was passed in 2007 directly in response to one of Waldron’s proposals as a city councilwoman in Escondido.
In 2006, Waldron proposed an ordinance in Escondido to prohibit landlords from renting to undocumented immigrants. The reasoning, she said at the time, was to stop overcrowding apartments.
At an October 18, 2006 Escondido City Council meeting when the ordinance passed, Waldron gave an impassioned speech about how the lack of immigration enforcement by the federal government forced Escondido to deal with the problem as a city.