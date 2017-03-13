Border Report: Baja’s Farm Laborers Demand Better Treatment, Again

I would like to donate $

Meanwhile, immigration from Mexico to the U.S. could plummet further, even without the border wall, according to two UCSD economists.

• Speaking of border apprehensions, here are the San Diego companies that are interested in building the new, larger border wall to separate the two countries. More than 600 companies overall have put in bids for contracts.

• Volunteers from churches and activist groups have been building a “Little Haiti” village in Tijuana in order to house the thousands of people who appeared at the border to seek asylum in the United States, only to find themselves stranded and unable or unwilling to return to their home countries. Most come from Haiti, which is plagued by immense poverty, broken infrastructure and everyday violence. The new village is in Tijuana’s colonia Divina Providencia.

Mexico has reportedly offered “assisted return” to Haitians willing to go back to their country of origin.

• “Instead of at least treating us as humans, we are treated as animals. For them, we are animals,” Alfredo, a recently deported man living in a Tijuana shelter, tells Al Jazeera in the first of what is to be an in-depth series about life on the border.

• Deported veterans of the United States military, many of whom are clustered in Baja California, hope to return to the country they call home under the Trump administration. Military service does expedite green card or citizenship applications, but it is no guarantee service members won’t be deported. San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has proposed a bill that would offer deported veterans legal services.

Sewage Spill Is Still a Mess

Baja California is preparing to declare a state of emergency over a spill that sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the ocean, contaminating waters in Mexico and the United States. The spill was triggered by a major sewage line collapse in an already overloaded system, which released the contamination into the Tijuana River — which empties directly into the ocean at Imperial Beach. Tijuana has a state-of-the-art water purification system, but it is not built to contain the volume of sewage and water it receives after heavy rains. (There is some disagreement over how heavy the spill actually was: Authorities in the United States estimate at least 143 million of gallons of sewage flowed into the ocean over 17 days; Mexican officials say it was only 30 million gallons, over a four-day period.)

A planned pipeline that would carry sewage from coastal communities in Tijuana and Rosarito is part of a larger binational project, which is mostly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, whose immediate future is now uncertain.

Tijuana’s ‘Wave of Violence’ Continues

A prominent Tijuana activist, Hugo Castro of Ángeles de la Frontera, or Border Angels, says a group of government-run yellow taxi drivers in Tijuana threatened to kill him as he ushered a recently deported person into an independent and less expensive Taxi Libre. Castro said he called the local police, but no one ever arrived.

• A “wave of violence” continues in Tijuana, where five people were shot and killed in a Zona Norte boarding house over the weekend. Local authorities said that the shootings were drug-related. There have been more than 200 murders reported this year alone; last year saw a total of more than 900.

Two more people were shot and killed in Tijuana Sunday evening.

• Border agents found a large amount of painkillers — $1.42 million worth of oxycodone, to be exact — in a secret compartment inside a 1999 Honda Accord at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry last week.

Women’s History and Video Games, Border Style

March 8 was International Women’s Day, celebrated on the border as Día de la Mujer. The Front in San Ysidro opened a new exhibition the day after, showcasing women artists. “Back to Basics” runs through mid-April.

• A new video game recreates the deadly journey from the United States to Mexico. Gonzalo Alvarez, a Texas illustrator and child of Mexican immigrants, says he created the game as a playable piece of protest art.

The Latest in Drive-By Border Reporting

A reporter for The Daily Beast discovers that Tijuana has taxis and that people there really don’t like President Donald Trump.

Written by Brooke Binkowski Brooke Binkowski is a backpack reporter who has been covering the U.S.-Mexico border for many years. Find her on Twitter at @brooklynmarie.