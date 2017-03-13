Border Report: Baja’s Farm Laborers Demand Better Treatment, Again

A group of jornaleros — farm laborers — from San Quintín, a town on the western coast of Baja California that supplies an enormous amount of fruits and vegetables to tables across the United States, is traveling through Mexico and across the border to call attention to their dismal working conditions.
The workers went on strike in March 2015 to demand better working conditions and better pay. Currently, the jornaleros, who are mostly made up of various indigenous groups from across Mexico, make the equivalent of about $10 a day, working without health care in an environment in which children are routinely forced into labor, women are often assaulted on the field and men and women alike work heavily demanding physical jobs with long hours and no paid days off. The 2015 strike and series of demonstrations drew thousands and received worldwide attention, but resulted in little change.
The laborers are planning a march in Mexico City this week, on March 17.
Baja California’s governor visited San Quintín earlier in March to tour the region and announce that the state would be investing millions of pesos in local infrastructure there.
Immigration Issues Pile Up, But Actual Immigration May Slow
The Trump administration is deploying 50 judges to immigration detention facilities across the U.S.-Mexico border, including in San Diego, in order to expedite deportations.
The number of apprehensions at the border dropped 40 percent from January to February, the Department of Homeland Security has announced. The agency credited Trump’s executive order on immigration for the drop.
