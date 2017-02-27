Border Report: Behind the Border Bridge Suicide

Guadalupe Olivas Valencia was 45 years old, originally from Sinaloa, a coastal state renowned for its beauty — and its violence.
Olivas came to the United States and was deported at least three times, but maybe more than six. What was he looking for in the U.S.? What is anybody who comes to the United States looking for? Change, probably. Work, definitely. Most of all, he wanted a chance at a better life. He had a wife. He had daughters. He had guaranteed work in California, as a gardener and a laborer.
But then his wife got sick and died. That was three years ago.
Olivas came to the United States for the first time in 2001, when he was in his late 20s. That same year, he was arrested for transporting more than a hundred pounds of marijuana in his car, bound for San Diego. His rap sheet reads like a litany of desperation: drug smuggling, attempted robbery, falsified documents so that he could work in California.