Border Report: Border Wall Construction Hits … a Wall

The bidding process for new construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall seems to have come to a halt. Homeland Security was expected to begin construction on prototypes last Thursday in an open field in Otay Mesa, but — although Congress allocated $20 million to fund them — the field remains empty and no bids have been approved.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has begun pushing an idea of his own (but not an original one): a solar-powered wall that would generate energy for the United States, even as it kept out people trying to cross over from Mexico.
This is not the first time that environmental and immigration policies have overlapped, points out The Atlantic; in fact, many hardline immigration laws are the products of 1960s-era panics about overpopulation and concern about the “high breeding rates” of Latin American countries, with an especially strong push to appeal to environmentalists. I wrote a piece a few months ago detailing just how deeply entwined population control and immigration arguments are, and how quickly immigration restrictions begin to sound like what they often actually are: eugenics.
Surveillance and Tech
A bombshell report has emerged showing that an Israeli company helped the Mexican government spy on reporters’ whereabouts using their mobile phones. In its wake, human rights organizations and the Mexican government are asking for an investigation into use of the program, called Pegasus, which was supposed to help the country fight cartels and terrorism.
If the idea of the Mexican government using Israeli spyware sounds a little familiar, here’s a possible explanation: That’s exactly how José Susumo Azano Matsura, the man who has been at the center of a massive political donation scandal in San Diego, made his money.
Here’s how Liam Dillon described it in a 2015 Voice of San Diego investigation: