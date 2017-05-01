Border Report: Border Wall Funding Still Uncertain as Plans Move Forward

Though details about President Donald Trump’s plans for a U.S.-Mexico border wall keep tricking out, the budget deal nearing approval in Congress doesn’t appear to include any new money for the project, the Guardian reports.
Still, San Diego has played a starring role in the administration’s plans for a wall.
VOSD’s Sara Libby broke down San Diego’s involvement, and explained state efforts to interfere with Trump’s plan. Though Chula Vista and Imperial Beach were singled out by federal officials as cities that would be a high priority for the first sections of the wall, officials in those cities told VOSD they hadn’t heard anything about those plans.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly visited San Diego on April 21, and referred to the region during the visit as a “war zone,” a “beachhead” and “ground zero.” (Per the FBI, border communities in the United States boast crime rates well below the national average.)
Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz introduced the EL CHAPO Act, a delightful acronymic feat that stands for “Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order” and would essentially use billions of dollars in resources seized from the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Lorea (colloquially known as El Chapo, or “Shorty”) to pay for the border wall.
Among its many issues with a potential wall, Mexico frets that it could worsen cross-border sewage spills.
