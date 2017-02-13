Border Report: Develop an Emergency Plan, Immigrant Advocate Warns Families

Within just three weeks, the Trump administration has catapulted the generally undercovered border region into the public consciousness.
His supporters continue to chant, “Build that wall!” chant supporters – seemingly unaware that there is, in fact, already a wall there, one built without regard for environmental regulations.
Mexico continues to insist that it won’t pay for the wall — a fact that former president Vicente Fox comments about often on Twitter under the hashtag #FuckingWall. A new report made public last week shows cost estimates for the wall have soared to more than $20 billion – far more than the $12 billion figure Trump has cited.
Congress has proposed plans to raise the money, all of which boil down to a scheme for taxpayers to fund it.