Border Report: Dreamers in Limbo

In recent months, young undocumented immigrants have received a series of ambiguous, contradictory messages from President Donald Trump. He said to rest easy, plan to leave the country because the program that gave them temporary relief from deportation was ending – and then urged, once again, to rest easy, because the program could be back on.
The conversation has a particular resonance in border communities like San Diego. An estimated 40,000 young people here either have DACA protections or would qualify. Those numbers come from Alliance San Diego, which advocates for greater protections for undocumented immigrants and less militarization of the border.
Itzel Guillen, a program manager with Alliance San Diego, is one of those “Dreamers” brought to the United States without papers as a child. She said nearly half of all DACA recipients reside in border region, where they already face increased scrutiny from federal agents patrolling the border.
She equated efforts to couple DACA protections with increased border security measures with “a sinister form of blackmail.”
“As a border Dreamer, I cannot accept any bill that trades our safety for that of our parents,” Guillen said.
Alliance San Diego and other immigrant rights advocates are pushing for a clean DREAM Act bill – one that provides a pathway to citizenship and isn’t tied to increased border security. During a Friday morning press call, advocates promised to fight any attempts to combine the two efforts.