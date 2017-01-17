Border Report: El Chaparral an Unexpected Flashpoint in Gasoline Protests

Massive protests continue throughout Mexico, as they have since gasoline prices leapt at least 20 percent overnight due to deregulation at the beginning of the year. That has, in turn, made food costs spike. Protesters in Baja also are demonstrating against the Ley de Agua, the statewide water privatization law that would further hike the cost of water, high taxes, a minimum wage that remains punishingly low, a rapidly weakening peso, and widespread corruption and violence.
The gasolinazo protests have roiled Mexico, but the El Chaparral border crossing has become an unexpected flashpoint in the demonstrations. David Maung chronicled last weekend’s protests for Voice here.
The United States has repeatedly closed the crossing at Mexico’s behest in response to crowds gathering there and taking over the checkpoints to let cars into the country without inspections. Smaller groups have also converged at the Otay crossing.
On Sunday, a planned Megamarcha found thousands of protesters in the streets throughout Baja California. An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 gathered in the usually sleepy city of Mexicali and at least 15,000 in Tijuana converged at the El Chaparral vehicle point of entry.