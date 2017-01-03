Border Report: Gas Prices and Ford Plants Fuel Controversy

Gas prices in Mexico soared after the New Year, as a result of a federal deregulation that coincided with rising oil prices worldwide and a rapidly weakening peso. People across the country, nettled by a 20 percent spike, blockaded roads and gas stations, and marched in nearly two dozen states, including parts of Baja California. Protesters are continuing to call for President Enrique Peña Nieto’s ouster, and a return to lower gas prices.
Meanwhile, Ford has canceled its plans to invest $1.6 billion in a plant in Mexico, and opted to put money into expanding existing plants in Hermosillo, Mexico, and Flat Rock, Mich. The abrupt decision came as a surprise, but naturally was welcomed by automobile workers’ and manufacturers’ unions in the United States. Ford said that the decision had nothing to do with a potential 35 percent tariff on American cars made in Mexican manufacturing plants proposed by President-elect Donald Trump.
Ford currently employs some 85,000 people in the United States and just under 9,000 people in Mexico.
Beer, Wine and Climate Change
Baja California has begun construction on a new aqueduct in Mexicali for Corona beer. Gov. Francisco “Kiko” Vega de Lamadrid said that the move was not just to benefit Constellation Brands, but intended to make the entire state of Baja California more profitable and competitive in the face of ongoing droughts.
