Border Report: Members of Congress Will Meet With Deported Vets

Memorial Day is generally a time that people acknowledge the veterans in their lives, alive and dead and honor them for sacrifices made in the line of duty.
But what of the hundreds of veterans of the U.S. military who were unable to attain their citizenship through service, who are now exiled from the country for which they fought? Many who remain in Tijuana live or rely on services through the Deported Veterans Support House, colloquially called The Bunker, a place run by a deported former Army paratrooper named Hector Barajas. Part of their mission is to provide solidarity and material resources for those who have served and then been deported. Another is to call international attention to their plight:
Their efforts are paying off, little by little. Next Saturday, seven members of Congress — Reps. Joaquin Castro, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Lou Correa, Vicente Gonzalez, Raul Grijalva, Nanette Diaz Barragán and Juan Vargas — will travel to the Bunker in Tijuana in order to meet with veterans (and their supporters) there.
Vargas, whose district runs up against the Mexican border, has reintroduced three bills aimed at preventing veterans from being deported and at helping those who have been deported to access medical services.
