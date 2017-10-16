Border Report: No One Wall to Solve it All

The centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s plan to make America great again begins in San Diego – 13 miles east of the Pacific Ocean, to be exact.
That’s where six companies from across the country are competing for a future contract to build a big, beautiful wall.
As of last Wednesday, five prototypes were completed. The rest is expected to be completed in the next two weeks. After construction wraps up, Customs and Border Protection will help assemble teams to see which prototypes are hardest to scale over, dig under or break through.
Despite the often hostile and isolationist rhetoric the wall has come to symbolize, the atmosphere on Wednesday morning was almost celebratory. Construction teams assembled in front of the prototypes, smiling for group photos. The protests San Diego Sheriff’s Department planned for never materialized.
Ironically, the prototype construction comes at a time when border crossings are down, driven in part by shifting migration patterns and immigration enforcement actions. According to a report from the Office of Immigration Statistics released in September, people attempting to illegally cross from Mexico into any state along the U.S. border are unsuccessful 55 to 85 percent the time.
Tekae Michael, public affairs officer for Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, said what’s proven most effective in San Diego over the years is a combination of agents to patrol the border, technology like its remote control surveillance system and infrastructure (the border fencing itself).