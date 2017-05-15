Border Report: Stops and Starts for the ‘Big, Beautiful’ Wall

The fate of the Trump administration’s “big, beautiful” border wall, which would begin in San Diego and meander eastward, is not entirely clear after it failed to secure funding in the latest government spending measure. Democrats (and some Republicans) strongly oppose the $21 billion construction cost, if not the concept altogether. The government did allocate more than $1 billion to maintain and patch existing border barriers, but nothing to construct a concrete wall along the border. The debate will reconvene during the next round of budget negotiations, in September.
Despite the debate over funding, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it has selected finalists to construct the new wall, but it is not yet naming them publicly. Meanwhile, there have been repeated protests at the site of one local construction company that bid to construct the wall, R.E. Staite.
One group of architects in Texas has released a particularly Panopticonesque design for the wall consisting of one-way Plexiglass: It would allow the United States to see into Mexico, without Mexico seeing into the United States. (It seems that the architects didn’t think this one completely through.)
Back in California, efforts are under way at the state and local levels to stop contracts from flowing to companies that work on the border wall.
Violence, Women and … Food?
Miriam Rodriguez, a high-profile activist who organized the relatives of the disappeared in northern Mexico and was part of the Citizen Community in Search of the Disappeared in Tamaulipas after her own daughter went missing, was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Mexico (May 10). It is yet another chilling message to activists throughout the country. Rodriguez had been part of the Caravana Contra el Miedo — the Caravan Against Fear — which made a stop in San Diego last month.
