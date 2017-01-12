Morning Report: Little Birds Say Chargers Are Gone

Almost exactly a year ago, Chargers President Dean Spanos got the bitter news that his counterparts in the NFL had rejected his plan to move to Carson. Wednesday night, Chargers fans in San Diego got the bitter news that the team was likely moving to, well, Carson.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first with the news that Spanos had called league executives and some fellow owners to say his team would be moving to the LA area. Then the floodgates opened with more details. Spanos is meeting with his employees at 8 a.m. this morning. Other reporters confirmed it was to let them know about the move.
NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk then reported that the Chargers would play in the StubHub Center in Carson until the stadium the team will share with the Rams is finished in Inglewood.
The StubHub Center was built for professional soccer, with a maximum seat capacity of 27,000 — about half the number of fans who went to the Chargers last game in San Diego, which was considered a dismal turnout.